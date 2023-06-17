The 2023 Mountain Grrl Experience ‘really shows girls what they can do’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Grrl Experience returned to Pikeville for a weekend devoted to celebrating women.

The three-day festival kicked off Thursday night with a bluegrass concert, then filled Pikeville’s Main Street with booths and bites Friday.

The event celebrates women empowerment, with musicians, entrepreneurs, creators, and more using the time to network and share their work with others.

“I’m from a small town in Eastern Kentucky, so we don’t really get to see that,” said Addison Salyer, who runs her own store, Girlhood Co., at only 18 years old. “Especially when I first started out. I seen that a lot of people think that women in business- and especially by yourself and young- they don’t think you can do it. But I think a festival like this really shows girls what they can do.”

With proceeds from part of the festival going to the Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter, the true mission is all about creating a better Appalachia for the women who call it home.

“It’s certainly different for mountain women. You know, we live in a very rural area where women don’t always get the services that they should have. And this helps get the word out,” said Turning Point Executive Director Connie Little.

Those involved say the growth of the female-focused festival has been beautiful to see and they hope the Experience will continue to expand.

“Well, it’s wonderful and it has grown every year . And just walking through, as I talk to people, I realize that we do have tremendous support,” said Little.

The event continues through Saturday night. You can find more information and a lineup of events here.

