UPIKE opens new campus career center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A new career services center has opened on the University of Pikeville’s campus as a resource for students.

The Center for Career, Vocation, and Leadership will help students apply soft skills learned in the classroom to a career path, led by Dr. Kay Webb.

“I am very excited to be joining the University of Pikeville in the Center for Career, Vocation, and Leadership! UPIKE has done a great job of laying a foundation in career development for students,” said Webb in a statement. “Students, and their families, need to know that we care deeply about preparing students for the work they will do when they leave ‘the hill’ while also ensuring students receive a quality education.”

The new center will work with faculty, student organizations, UPIKE alumni and community leaders to build career pathways for students.

The UPIKE Center for Career, Vocation, and Leadership is on the second floor of UPIKE’s Armington Building.

