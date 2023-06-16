Two men arrested following traffic stop

Two men were arrested on Wednesday, June 14, after the Bell County Sheriff's Department conducted a traffic stop (Bell County Ky Sheriff's Department)(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men after a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

Officials noticed a vehicle failed to come to a stop at the intersection of U.S 119 and Highway 72 and pulled the car over at Howard’s Mart in the Blackmont community.

After making contact with the driver, Bruce Partin, 57, was found not wearing a seatbelt and, when asked for his ID, claimed his driver’s license was lost in a tornado.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found a large bag of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine between the gear shifter and covering in addition to a green bag with a crystal-like substance inside and a clear glass pipe with the same substance.

Jerome Baker, 59, said to deputies he had his handgun with a bullet in the chamber sitting in the door panel beside him. Baker was also found with a magazine for the gun in his possession.

Both Baker and Partin later denied ownership of the drugs that were found in the vehicle and were arrested. They were taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Partin was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to present identification and other traffic violations.

Baker was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

