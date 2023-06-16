Three-year-old dead after ATV crash in Pike County

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an ATV crash in Dorton that killed a three-year-old boy.

According to KSP Post 9, troopers responded to a call Thursday night of a collision at the Hillbilly ATV Trail in Dorton.

The investigation revealed that Jeremy Griffey, 25, of Ashcamp, was driving a Honda ATV when it overturned.

A three-year-old boy who was riding on the ATV was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

KSP officers are continuing to investigate the crash.

