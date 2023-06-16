Three Kentucky baseball players enter transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Kentucky baseball’s pair of losses to LSU last weekend in the Baton Rogue Super Regional, three Wildcats have entered the transfer portal.

Junior outfielder Kendal Ewell, redshirt freshman pitcher Reed Gannon and junior pitcher Seth Logue are entering the portal.

Gannon will take off the Wildcat uniform with just one season and one game under his belt at Kentucky. His single appearance was during UK’s 13-6 win against Dayton back in early April. On the mound, he walked two batters and hit one which caused head coach Nick Mingione to pull him from the game.

Logue came to UK after his brother Zach Logue pitched for the Cats for three seasons. Seth finished his third and final season in the blue and white this year where he pitched 13 innings and and posted a 5.54 ERA. Over his entire career, Seth started nine games, recorded two saves and posted a 7.23 ERA with an 85:71 K/BB.

As for Ewell, the junior came in off of three seasons at EKU looking promising. Ewell was one of 31 semifinalists for the 2022 Golden Spikes Award, an honor given to the best player in college baseball. However, he could not find his footing in Lexington. Ewell played in 14 games, seeing only seven hits in 37 at-bats.

