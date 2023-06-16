Three Kentucky baseball players enter transfer portal

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats(WYMT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Kentucky baseball’s pair of losses to LSU last weekend in the Baton Rogue Super Regional, three Wildcats have entered the transfer portal.

Junior outfielder Kendal Ewell, redshirt freshman pitcher Reed Gannon and junior pitcher Seth Logue are entering the portal.

Gannon will take off the Wildcat uniform with just one season and one game under his belt at Kentucky. His single appearance was during UK’s 13-6 win against Dayton back in early April. On the mound, he walked two batters and hit one which caused head coach Nick Mingione to pull him from the game.

Logue came to UK after his brother Zach Logue pitched for the Cats for three seasons. Seth finished his third and final season in the blue and white this year where he pitched 13 innings and and posted a 5.54 ERA. Over his entire career, Seth started nine games, recorded two saves and posted a 7.23 ERA with an 85:71 K/BB.

As for Ewell, the junior came in off of three seasons at EKU looking promising. Ewell was one of 31 semifinalists for the 2022 Golden Spikes Award, an honor given to the best player in college baseball. However, he could not find his footing in Lexington. Ewell played in 14 games, seeing only seven hits in 37 at-bats.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
NARCOTICS
‘We want to get these dealers of death off the streets’: EKY law enforcement and attorney discuss impacts of HB 388
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say
45 principals from across the state graduated from the year-long Kentucky Chamber of Commerce...
Six Southeastern Kentucky principals graduate from state Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute
Treehouse building in Hazard
Treehouse building: officials say, “Distinct fire hazard”

Latest News

UK to allow beer sales at Kroger Field and Rupp Arena
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (6) does drills during NFL football practice,...
Lynn Bowden signs with New Orleans Saints
Preston Neace during a track and field event in Leslie County.
Perry Central track athlete overcomes adversity to finish the race
Former UK player CJ Conrad has been hired as the EKU tight ends coach.
CJ Conrad hired as EKU tight ends coach