‘This is going to be a game changer’: Officials discuss impacts of proposed Magoffin-Floyd section of Mountain Parkway

Mountain Parkway(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in a release on Wednesday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has called a final request for proposals from construction teams who wish to work on a new section of the Mountain Parkway.

The new 13-mile section, named the ‘Magoffin-Floyd’ section, will be a direct access route between Salyersville and Prestonsburg connecting to KY-114 at the US-460 and KY-404 junctions, respectively.

This new section will connect US-23 to the Mountain Parkway, developing 400 continuous miles of high-speed four-lane roadways from Pikeville to Paducah.

“We will see the Mountain Parkway four-laned all the way from US-23 to I-64,” said Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman. “This is going to be a game changer I think, not just Magoffin County, but for all of Eastern Kentucky.”

County officials also believe the new route will open up commercial and industrial opportunities, specifically better transportation routes.

“Companies are working on razor-thin margins,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, “and trucking it’s such- trucking, transportation, all transportation costs play such a big role in the cost that the consumer ultimately pays for the product in the market.”

The Magoffin-Floyd section will also better connect Eastern Kentucky to the rest of the state.

“It’s going to actually give us access to Western Kentucky, Northern Kentucky, and Southern Kentucky, you know, better access,” said Judge Williams.

It will also create safer and quicker routes for daily commuters throughout the area.

“Living in Salyersville, driving to Floyd County, I’ve traveled that 114. You get behind somebody and there’s no passing and it’s very frustrating,” said Judge Wireman. “So, I really look forward to being able to jump on the four-lane and just be in Prestonsburg in a matter of minutes, if I need to.”

Judge Wireman also added, upon completion, the entire Mountain Parkway will play a large role in the tourism industry by bringing in new faces to the region.

You can find out more about the Magoffin-Floyd section on the Mountain Parkway’s website.

