Report: Incoming Wildcat Aaron Bradshaw fractures foot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Five-star incoming UK freshman and McDonald’s All-American Aaron Bradshaw has fractured his foot and could be sitting out for the start of the upcoming season, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

College basketball news: Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw – a projected top pick in 2024 NBA draft – has suffered a fracture in his foot and could miss start of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The program is optimistic on full recovery for the 7-foot freshman. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2023

Bradshaw is ranked as a No. 2 prospect in his class by both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com. He is at No. 6 in ESPN’s rankings.

Sources tell KSR that surgery is likely and the 7-foot freshman is expected to be out for 4-6 months. However, Charania reports the program is confident in a full recovery.

