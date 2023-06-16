Report: Incoming Wildcat Aaron Bradshaw fractures foot
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Five-star incoming UK freshman and McDonald’s All-American Aaron Bradshaw has fractured his foot and could be sitting out for the start of the upcoming season, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Bradshaw is ranked as a No. 2 prospect in his class by both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com. He is at No. 6 in ESPN’s rankings.
Sources tell KSR that surgery is likely and the 7-foot freshman is expected to be out for 4-6 months. However, Charania reports the program is confident in a full recovery.
