Report: Incoming Wildcat Aaron Bradshaw fractures foot

Aaron Bradshaw during McDonald's All-American Games practice.
Aaron Bradshaw during McDonald's All-American Games practice.(Courtesy: McDonald's All-American Games)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Five-star incoming UK freshman and McDonald’s All-American Aaron Bradshaw has fractured his foot and could be sitting out for the start of the upcoming season, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Bradshaw is ranked as a No. 2 prospect in his class by both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com. He is at No. 6 in ESPN’s rankings.

Sources tell KSR that surgery is likely and the 7-foot freshman is expected to be out for 4-6 months. However, Charania reports the program is confident in a full recovery.

