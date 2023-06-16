Police: Man arrested after trying to burn down Lexington historical site

Santosh Sharma
Santosh Sharma(Fayette County Detention Center/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of trying to burn down a historical site in Lexington.

Police say 29-year-old Santosh Sharma was arrested Thursday morning after he tried to burn down the Mary Todd Lincoln House.

According to his arrest citation, Sharma was spotted actively pouring gasoline on the rear of the Mary Todd Lincoln House with a lighter in his pocket.

Sharma also had an additional, full-gallon jug of gasoline in a drawstring bag tied to his back, according to the citation. The citation goes on to say that when confronted by an officer, Sharma brandished a hammer.

The citation says Sharma gained entry to the rear of the Mary Todd Lincoln House by entering through a gated, enclosed fenced-in area.

Executive director of the Mary Todd Lincoln House Gwen Thompson says she was called to the house that night to meet with police.

“Even if he had gotten further along in his process, we have a security system, we have an active fire system, so I’m confident that long-lasting harm wouldn’t have come to the building,” Thompson said.

Thompson says the childhood home of former first lady Mary Todd Lincoln has been open to visitors since 1977 and she’s grateful that nothing was severely damaged in the midst of the crime. She says visitors were welcomed the following morning.

“Our historic sites are treasures nationally and in Lexington. We’re all very proud to serve our community and also the visitors who come to Lexington to see what Lexington is all about,” said Thompson.

Sharma is charged with menacing, criminal trespassing and attempted arson.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
Lake water ripples
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department
Police: I-75 reopened in Whitley County after multi-car wreck
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed that a Prestonsburg woman was found dead in Martin.
Woman found dead in Floyd County
Pikeville community gathers in prayer for Declan McCoy.
Pikeville community hosts prayer vigil for seven-year-old boy battling cancer

Latest News

As he chatted with students on video while floating in a space station, John Shoffner became a...
Astronaut has Middlesboro community ‘buzzing’
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed that a Prestonsburg woman was found dead in Martin.
Woman found dead in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police troopers, past and present, came together Monday in Frankfort to...
Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years of service
Kentucky Power proposes rate change
Kentucky Power proposes rate change
The Monticello Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man following a traffic stop on Sunday.
Man arrested following traffic stop in Wayne County