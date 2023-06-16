Police: Man arrested after trying to burn down Lexington historical site

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of trying to burn down a historical site in Lexington.

Police say 29-year-old Santosh Sharma was arrested Thursday morning after he tried to burn down the Mary Todd Lincoln House.

According to his arrest citation, Sharma was spotted actively pouring gasoline on the rear of the Mary Todd Lincoln House with a lighter in his pocket.

Sharma also had an additional, full-gallon jug of gasoline in a drawstring bag tied to his back, according to the citation. The citation goes on to say that when confronted by an officer, Sharma brandished a hammer.

The citation says Sharma gained entry to the rear of the Mary Todd Lincoln House by entering through a gated, enclosed fenced-in area.

Executive director of the Mary Todd Lincoln House Gwen Thompson says she was called to the house that night to meet with police.

“Even if he had gotten further along in his process, we have a security system, we have an active fire system, so I’m confident that long-lasting harm wouldn’t have come to the building,” Thompson said.

Thompson says the childhood home of former first lady Mary Todd Lincoln has been open to visitors since 1977 and she’s grateful that nothing was severely damaged in the midst of the crime. She says visitors were welcomed the following morning.

“Our historic sites are treasures nationally and in Lexington. We’re all very proud to serve our community and also the visitors who come to Lexington to see what Lexington is all about,” said Thompson.

Sharma is charged with menacing, criminal trespassing and attempted arson.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.