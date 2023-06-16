Pikeville man charged with murder following fatal crash in May

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In May, a crash near Pikeville left one man seriously injured and one woman dead. Now, the man is facing serious charges.

Craig Stanfield, 34, of Pikeville, is accused of stealing from a business just north of Coal Run Village near the Mullins community. Stanfield then attempted to flee the scene on his motorcycle when he pulled onto US-23 in the path of an 18-wheeler.

The collision severely injured Stanfield and killed his passenger Kaylee Sword, 32, of Pikeville, and her unborn child. The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured.

On Wednesday, the Pike County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office indicted Stanfield on 12 charges.

In court documents, Stanfield was indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of vehicular homicide, several drug-related charges, DUI, theft, failure to provide vehicle insurance, as well as being classified as a persistent felony offender due to previous charges in 2020, where he was convicted of possession and theft charges.

As of Friday, June 16, Stanfield has not been arrested, but his arraignment is set for July 7.

