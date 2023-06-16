Pikeville Elementary hosts 2023 Camp Invention, focused on fun learning

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Elementary School hosted Camp Invention 2023 from June 12-16.

Officials with the camp called it a great opportunity for K-6th students to learn about the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields, better known as the “STEAM” fields.

Camp director Markayla Stevens said that while learning about STEAM fields is important, it is also important that the students have fun learning experiences.

“It is so important that they’re able to learn about the STEAM fields, but it’s even more important that they’re having fun,” said Stevens. “Every morning when they’re getting out of the cars, they have this big smile on their face.”

Stevens added that more than 100 students attended the camp this year and sign-ups for 2024′s Camp Invention are already available.

