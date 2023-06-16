Nice start to the weekend with a stormy finish

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a warmer but nicer finish to the work week out there this afternoon. We’ll enjoy that as we head into the start of the work week, but changes are on the way as we work toward next week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

What little potential we have for spotty storms through tonight will continue to diminish as we work through the overnight hours. We’re back to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Yet more sunshine and warm air as we head into the day on Saturday. We’ll still have the tiniest opportunity for a pop-up shower during the afternoon, but the majority stay dry. Highs get back up into the lower to middle 80s. Clouds start to increase, though, as our next system works toward the region. That continues overnight...and I can’t rule out a spotty shower by daybreak with lows staying in the lower 60s.

Into Next Week and Beyond

That more true summertime pattern really starts to work in as we finish the weekend and head into next week. We’ll get up into the middle and upper 80s ahead of showers and thunderstorms working in late in the day on Sunday, and especially into the overnight hours. Some of those storms could contain heavy rain as well. After that, the muggy weather settles back in with plenty of humidity, joining temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday. Those afternoon scattered showers and storms continue to be a daily feature through at least the middle of next week as those highs stay in the lower to middle 70s.

