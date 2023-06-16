MIT students biking crosscountry teach STEM class to Hazard students

MIT students are bringing STEM camps to students across the country.
MIT students traveled by bike to teach a summer STEM camp in Hazard.
MIT students traveled by bike to teach a summer STEM camp in Hazard.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Spokes program made a stop in Hazard to introduce students to the engineering field.

The group of undergraduate engineering students is biking from Washington D.C. to San Francisco, stopping along the way to teach students about STEM for free.

For the ninth year in a row, the Challenger Learning Center welcomed the group to teach students in Hazard

“They get to sit down to lunch with active MIT undergraduate students and so you know they can ask them about their daily life is like, what their routine is, how is it hard, how is it fun,” said Charles Bush, office manager for Challenger Learning Center. “And that can really change the course of a lot of these students’ futures.”

The program allows undergraduate students to expand their teaching skills while sparking a passion for engineering in young students.

Spokes will make stops in Lexington, Lebanon, Mammoth Cave and Bowling Green.

