Man mauled by bear in unprovoked attack; neighbors tried to help, authorities say

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in...
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in Arizona.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating a deadly bear attack on Friday morning.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reports a Tucson man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in the Groom Creek area, about 6 miles outside of Prescott.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man, identified as 66-year-old Steven Jackson, was sitting in a chair at his campsite just before 8 a.m. when the bear began mauling him.

Neighbors reported seeing Jackson struggle with the bear. They called 911 for help and made various noises in hopes of scaring the bear away. But it wasn’t enough to get the animal to stop, as reported by Arizona’s Family.

Deputies said the bear dragged the man about 75 yards and began eating him as the attack continued until a neighbor shot the animal.

When authorities arrived, they found both Jackson and the bear dead.

Jackson was reportedly in the area building a cabin. His family, who lives out of state, has been notified.

Arizona Game and Fish identified the bear as a black bear that was 6 to 10 years old.

Currently, authorities don’t believe there is a threat to the public. Sheriff David Rhodes emphasized that there were no reports of any wildlife in the community appearing aggressive, but the attack seemed predatory in nature.

Arizona’s Family reports that witnesses spotted the bear involved earlier in the area.

Officials said bear attacks are extremely uncommon in Arizona. The last deadly bear attack in the state was in 2011 involving a volunteer, Lana Hollingsworth, with the Gilbert Fire Department. She was mauled by a bear while walking her dog.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Deadly ATV Crash generic
Three-year-old dead after ATV crash in Pike County
NARCOTICS
‘We want to get these dealers of death off the streets’: EKY law enforcement and attorney discuss impacts of HB 388
Generic crime scene
KSP investigating reported murder-suicide in Breathitt County

Latest News

Sergino Dest of the United States pushes Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico during the second half of a...
Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas
FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse on Feb. 22,...
Federal judge blocks much of Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Canadian police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of way in accident that killed 15
Camp Invention 2023
Pikeville Elementary hosts 2023 Camp Invention, focused on fun learning