Mainly dry weekend ahead, still watching Monday for possible strong storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last weekend of spring looks to be a fairly nice one, but some changes could be on the way to start the new work week.

Today and Tonight

It should be a fairly mild morning across the region as we see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with more sunshine possible late. While I can’t rule out a stray shower early this afternoon, I think most of us stay dry. Highs will climb into the low to mid-80s.

Tonight, mainly clear skies will drop our temps back into the upper 50s.

Weekend Forecast

Both weekend days look dry, but Saturday is definitely the better of the two, unless you like the heat. Mostly sunny skies will be the name of the game with highs in the low 80s. Lows Saturday night will drop again into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday could feature a stray passing shower during the heat of the day, and we will turn the thermostat up briefly, but otherwise, we should stay mainly dry during the daytime hours. Rain chances will increase overnight ahead of our next system on Monday. Highs top out in the upper 80s before dropping into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

A cold front approaches the region on Monday and that could bring us some strong storms at times. Stay weather aware and we will keep you posted once we get more information this weekend. Ahead of the front and the scattered chances for showers and storms, highs should still get into the mid-80s. That will depend on how fast the rain moves in though. Showers and storms continue Monday night as lows drop into the low to mid-60s.

Scattered chances continue on Tuesday, but it will be cooler. Highs will only top out around 80, if we’re lucky. Some locations could stay in the upper 70s.

We will stay cool through the end of the week as highs stay close to 80 Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Scattered rain chances will linger for that entire period.

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

