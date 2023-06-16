Lynn Bowden signs with New Orleans Saints

Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (6) does drills during NFL football practice,...
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (6) does drills during NFL football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WYMT) - One of the great multi-purpose players in Kentucky football history has found a new home.

The New Orleans Saints announced Thursday night that Lynn Bowden has signed with the team.

Bowden started 25 games at Kentucky, leading the Wildcats at quarterback in the 2019 season to a Belk Bowl win. After his UK career, he was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders and went onto play for the Dolphins and Patriots.

The Saints have listed Bowden as a running back.

