Lynn Bowden signs with New Orleans Saints

(WYMT) - One of the great multi-purpose players in Kentucky football history has found a new home.

The New Orleans Saints announced Thursday night that Lynn Bowden has signed with the team.

Bowden started 25 games at Kentucky, leading the Wildcats at quarterback in the 2019 season to a Belk Bowl win. After his UK career, he was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders and went onto play for the Dolphins and Patriots.

The Saints have listed Bowden as a running back.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.