Lexington creating new position to help combat domestic violence

New numbers show at least 50 women, six children and 28 family members and bystanders have been...
New numbers show at least 50 women, six children and 28 family members and bystanders have been victims of domestic violence in 2022(azfamily)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s budget for the next year is official.

The Urban County Council unanimously gave final approval Thursday night to the $507 million proposal. It includes a five-percent raise for most city employees, invests in improving city hall, building a new senior center, and funding a police intelligence center.

The council also gave final approval to a plan to expand the urban service boundary, which opens up more land for development.

Lexington is also set to use some of that budget to combat domestic violence. A new job is opening to connect children who deal with the issue to vital resources.

Stephanie Theakston heads up the city’s Domestic Violence Prevention Coalition. She says this community implementation coordinator will teach trauma-informed care to daycare workers, camp counselors and more.

The position will also help connect children with those trusted adults and other resources.

“It’s really meant to target people that are in children’s lives about how they can best support children, recognize signs that they are experiencing domestic violence,” said Theakston.

She says their team’s review of cases in past years showed there’s no one there to carry these kids through a grieving process.

This year alone, Theakston says the city has tracked 550 children who have received emergency protection already. So, they want to be proactive and teach this care in districts where this is prevalent.

“We’re not asking you to take on an additional role of mentoring a child outside of your job,” Theakston said. “This is something you can do through what you’re already doing. It might just take a bit of different thought around it.”

Theakston says they hope to have this position filled by late summer or early fall. She says if you live in the city, work with the city’s children, and are interested in the job - reach out to their office.

The council set aside about $57,000. That will cover eight months of the job’s salary.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
NARCOTICS
‘We want to get these dealers of death off the streets’: EKY law enforcement and attorney discuss impacts of HB 388
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say
45 principals from across the state graduated from the year-long Kentucky Chamber of Commerce...
Six Southeastern Kentucky principals graduate from state Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute
Treehouse building in Hazard
Treehouse building: officials say, “Distinct fire hazard”

Latest News

Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting on Wolverine Road in Breathitt County.
KSP investigating shooting in Breathitt County, multiple reported dead
Deadly ATV Crash generic
Three-year-old dead after ATV crash in Pike County
A new career services center has opened on the University of Pikeville’s campus as a resource...
UPIKE opens new campus career center
Two men were arrested on Wednesday, June 14, after the Bell County Sheriff's Department...
Two men arrested following traffic stop