KSP investigating shooting in Breathitt County, multiple reported dead

KSP is on the scene of a Jackson investigation
KSP is on the scene of a Jackson investigation(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting on Wolverine Road in Breathitt County.

According to Trooper Matt Gayheart, a call of a shooting came in Friday at approximately 10:37 a.m.

Multiple people are dead, and police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update with information as it becomes known.

