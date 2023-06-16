EKY Veterans Center honored by governor for efforts during pandemic

EKY VET CENTER AWARD VETERANS
EKY VET CENTER AWARD VETERANS(Governor's Office)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Center restorative unit was honored by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Governor’s Ambassador Teamwork Award came as a complete surprise to members of the restorative unit.

“Friday before last, I actually received a letter that we had won the Governor’s Ambassador team award, and we didn’t even know we had been nominated,” said Restorative Supervisor Judy Hensley.

Members of the team were invited to Frankfort to meet the governor and attend the award’s ceremony.

“It was amazing wasn’t it? It was, like you said, a big surprise and a lot of people were well-deserved to meet him,” said EKYVC KMA Stephanie Jackson. “But we were really glad we were some of them.”

During the pandemic the Veteran’s Center faced a Covid outbreak, leaving residents and multiple staff members sick.

Judy and the restorative team stepped in, working 12-hour shifts to fill the need.

“We were already short-staffed due to Covid, so we went together as a team and took care of the unit for two weeks,” said Hensley.

Both Jackson and Hensley, who have worked for the center for more than 20 years, say they are happy with how their team came together during tough times.

“If we don’t come together it’s not going to come together for the guys, so we are really pleased that we all could come together, and we do try to pick up when we’re asked, I think most people do,” said Jackson. “We’ve got a great team here, altogether. We work with great guys here, these are our heroes.”

Hensley says the Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Center is in a better place now, and almost back to being fully staffed.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
NARCOTICS
‘We want to get these dealers of death off the streets’: EKY law enforcement and attorney discuss impacts of HB 388
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say
Treehouse building in Hazard
Treehouse building: officials say, “Distinct fire hazard”
45 principals from across the state graduated from the year-long Kentucky Chamber of Commerce...
Six Southeastern Kentucky principals graduate from state Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute

Latest News

‘I’m a rockstar now!’ Dolly Parton’s rock album gets a release date
Dolly Parton drops two new tracks from ‘Rockstar’
Photo Courtesy: Big Sandy Detention Center
EKY man charged in child pornography case
PopCon hosting first convention in Louisville this weekend
Sunny skies
Mainly dry weekend ahead, still watching Monday for possible strong storms