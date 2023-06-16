EKY Veterans Center honored by governor for efforts during pandemic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Center restorative unit was honored by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Governor’s Ambassador Teamwork Award came as a complete surprise to members of the restorative unit.

“Friday before last, I actually received a letter that we had won the Governor’s Ambassador team award, and we didn’t even know we had been nominated,” said Restorative Supervisor Judy Hensley.

Members of the team were invited to Frankfort to meet the governor and attend the award’s ceremony.

“It was amazing wasn’t it? It was, like you said, a big surprise and a lot of people were well-deserved to meet him,” said EKYVC KMA Stephanie Jackson. “But we were really glad we were some of them.”

During the pandemic the Veteran’s Center faced a Covid outbreak, leaving residents and multiple staff members sick.

Judy and the restorative team stepped in, working 12-hour shifts to fill the need.

“We were already short-staffed due to Covid, so we went together as a team and took care of the unit for two weeks,” said Hensley.

Both Jackson and Hensley, who have worked for the center for more than 20 years, say they are happy with how their team came together during tough times.

“If we don’t come together it’s not going to come together for the guys, so we are really pleased that we all could come together, and we do try to pick up when we’re asked, I think most people do,” said Jackson. “We’ve got a great team here, altogether. We work with great guys here, these are our heroes.”

Hensley says the Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Center is in a better place now, and almost back to being fully staffed.

