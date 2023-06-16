Community helping Richmond food truck owner hospitalized after crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A food truck owner in Richmond was involved in a serious crash in Lexington earlier this week.

He remains hospitalized and now has no way to make a living.

Other small businesses in central Kentucky are stepping up to help one of their own.

Food trucks and breweries go hand in hand. So when Dreaming Creek Brewery in Richmond found out their most reliable food truck owner, Kyle Bateman, was involved in a car wreck earlier this week, they knew they had to do something.

“Having Kyle here is always really important. I know that he’s integral to other businesses. He’s a part of the community and somebody that we can rely on,” said Dreaming Creek Brewery head brewer Patrick Fannin.

Bateman says he was heading to get a haircut on Tuesday when he was involved in a three-car collision along Man O’ War Boulevard in Lexington. He remains in the hospital with two broken ribs, a collapsed lung and lots of cuts and bruises. He says he’s thankful for the angels at the scene.

“Two nurses were on their way to work in two separate cars. We had immediate medical attention. They saw the wreck happen, stepped out of the car with their medical bags. I made sure they took care of my wife first because I was more concerned about her than I was myself,” said Bateman.

Fannin started a GoFundMe to help Kyle get back on his feet as he’s the sole provider for his family.

"I know other people who are self-employed, it’s usually a shoestring budget to keep your business going, and I can’t imagine what missing a month or only a couple of weeks can do to him," said Fannin.

Fannin says the humble hard worker is missed by their regulars and they’re looking forward to his return once he’s healed.

“Well, I know he’s probably going to be back before most of us would come back. He’ll probably be back sooner than we thought and you know, we’ll be ready for him to come back on Wednesday and Thursday, and we’ll throw a big welcome back Kyle party when he comes back, " said Fannin.

Bateman says this was the first crash he’s ever been in and isn’t looking forward to the long and drawn-out insurance process. He’s hoping to get out of the hospital on Friday and will begin looking for a new way to get around.

