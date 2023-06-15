Whitesburg City Council selects Nesbitt Engineering for sewage installation

Letcher County will be building housing on a plot of land just outside of Whitesburg for flood survivors.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg City Council scored bids from five different engineering companies interested in installing the sewage on a housing plot for flood survivors.

Mayor Tiffany Craft said the companies were evaluated and scored based on different questions.

After tallying up the scores from each council member, a vote was taken to choose which company the city would hire.

Ultimately the council chose Nesbitt Engineering for the job given their past experience and familiarity with the area.

“We were pleased that Nesbitt got the award, which all candidates were great and we would have been pleased to have any of them, but Nesbitt was more familiar with the area,” said Mayor Craft. “We felt safe to go that route because Nesbitt has done a lot of our water and sewer lines and a lot of our projects, so they were most familiar with our projects and our system.”

The project is still in the pre-planning stages but once plans are made the Water Waste Superintendent will work with Nesbitt and the county to install the sewer system.

