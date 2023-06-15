‘We want to get these dealers of death off the streets’: EKY law enforcement and attorney discuss impacts of HB 388

PIKE/FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After House Bill (HB) 388 was introduced in Feb. 2023 and later discussed in session in early June, local officials are ecstatic, but also have some concerns about the proposed amendment to Kentucky’s stature regarding murder (KRS 507.020).

Under current Kentucky law, drug traffickers responsible for overdose-related deaths can receive a maximum charge of second-degree manslaughter, which is punishable by 5-10 years in prison as well as a possible fine of $1,000 to $10,000.

“If a suspect sells or gifts an individual narcotics and they overdose and they pass away, now, they’re held as manslaughter second,” said Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “They can be charged manslaughter second.”

HB 388 seeks to give traffickers harsher charges and consequences by amending KRS 507.020 to include overdose-related deaths.

“It could be a gift, it could be distribution without pay, it could be a trade, it could be your friend giving you something,” said Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley, “but if that friend or that drug dealer ultimately gives you something that kills you, then yes, under the proposal it would become murder as opposed to manslaughter.”

While many people are supportive of what lawmakers are working towards, the outcome in Eastern Kentucky is still under question, adding that this could have both negative and positive impacts on drug use and drug trafficking.

“It could go either way,” said Officer Conn. “It could cause the dealers to either shy away and back off a little bit and slow down, which would be the best-case scenario. Worst case scenario is we have more overdoses.”

Bartley adds that, under the current language of KRS 507.020, prosecutors are tasked with proving traffickers had “intent” to kill any individual and a “...monumental overhaul of the criminal justice system” may be what it takes to accomplish this.

“If they want to make this modification, they are going to have to figure out some way to address that intentional act burden that the court system would have, that prosecutors and police officers would have,” said Bartley.

Despite concerns, Bartley and Conn both say they believe law enforcement, attorneys, and Kentucky’s lawmakers are all in agreement.

“We want to get these dealers of death off the streets and as we do that, I hope we’ll see fewer overdoses and fewer drugs in our community,” said Conn.

In an official release by Governor Andy Beshear in April, Gov. Beshear announced there were 5% fewer overdose deaths in 2022 when compared to 2021, which was the first decline seen since 2018.

