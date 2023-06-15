Wayne Morris steps down as Jackson City coach

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just over a week ago, Jackson City hosted a John Calipari satellite camp, but now the Tigers are looking for a new boys’ basketball head coach.

Wayne Morris announced to his team earlier this week that he will be stepping down as head coach. In Morris’ one season at the helm, the program went 7-21. With Morris’ resignation, the Tigers will be looking for their third coach in just three seasons.

Before coming to Jackson City, Morris coached for four years at both Lost Creek Elementary in Perry County and at Breathitt Middle School. He also volunteered as an assistant coach for the Breathitt County boy’s high school team for four seasons.

