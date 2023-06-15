UK to close Good Samaritan Hospital

UK to close Good Samaritan Hospital
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky announced Thursday that they will close Good Samaritan Hospital.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, UK says they will stop operations at Good Samaritan Hospital in 2029 and move those services to the areas of Chandler Hospital that are planned for expansion in coming years.

The University says no employees at Good Samaritan will lose their jobs, but will move to other UK HealthCare locations, according to the Herald-Leader.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
NARCOTICS
‘We want to get these dealers of death off the streets’: EKY law enforcement and attorney discuss impacts of HB 388
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say
Treehouse building in Hazard
Treehouse building: officials say, “Distinct fire hazard”
45 principals from across the state graduated from the year-long Kentucky Chamber of Commerce...
Six Southeastern Kentucky principals graduate from state Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Big Sandy Detention Center
EKY man charged in child pornography case
PopCon hosts first convention in Louisville this weekend
Sunny skies
Mainly dry weekend ahead, still watching Monday for possible strong storms
Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
45 principals from across the state graduated from the year-long Kentucky Chamber of Commerce...
Six Southeastern Kentucky principals graduate from state Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute