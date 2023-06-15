Two people injured following crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Monticello Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night.

The collision happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. at the intersection of Ky. 90 bypass and North Main Street at the first red light, resulting in two people being injured.

Officials with the police department conducted a preliminary investigation and determined a Ford Edge being driven by Cody Phillips, 33, was traveling through the intersection going east when a Toyota Corolla being driven by Destiany Madden, 19, was trying to turn left onto North Main Street. As a result, Madden’s vehicle collided with Phillips’ vehicle, turning it upside down.

A passenger in the Ford Edge, Staci Phillips, 30, was treated at the scene by Wayne County Emergency Medical Services personnel before being taken to the Wayne County Airport. Phillips was then flown to the UK Medical Center for further treatment.

Destiany Madden was taken to the Wayne County Hospital by Wayne County EMS for treatment and observation.

Cody Phillips, and a passenger in Madden’s car, Mason Boerman, 18, escaped injury.

The Monticello Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Fire Department, Wayne County EMS, and Air-Evac Air Medical Services helped in responding to the scene.

