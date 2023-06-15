Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are learning more about a crash that shut down a Pike County road earlier this week.

Kentucky State Police say the crash happened on East Shelbiana Road in Pikeville just before 9 Monday night.

Two cars were involved. We are told one crossed the center line and hit the other one.

The drivers of both cars, Robin Chaney, 61, of Pikeville and Anthony Epling, 51, of Pikeville, were killed.

No other information was released.

