Tuition scholarships granted to staff at 11 Kentucky libraries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff members at 11 public libraries in Kentucky have been awarded the Library Science Tuition Scholarship for the fall semester.

The scholarships award $750/semester for those enrolled in a four-year program and $350/semester for those in a two-year program for library science courses at the graduate or undergraduate level.

Scholarships are provided each semester in an effort to help librarians become certified by the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians.

Among the 11 recipients were Kimberly Baldwin at Rockcastle County Public Library and Leila Coppala at Pulaski County Public Library.

