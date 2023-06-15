Tuition scholarships granted to staff at 11 Kentucky libraries

Staff members at 11 public libraries in Kentucky have been awarded the Library Science Tuition...
Staff members at 11 public libraries in Kentucky have been awarded the Library Science Tuition Scholarship.(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff members at 11 public libraries in Kentucky have been awarded the Library Science Tuition Scholarship for the fall semester.

The scholarships award $750/semester for those enrolled in a four-year program and $350/semester for those in a two-year program for library science courses at the graduate or undergraduate level.

Scholarships are provided each semester in an effort to help librarians become certified by the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians.

Among the 11 recipients were Kimberly Baldwin at Rockcastle County Public Library and Leila Coppala at Pulaski County Public Library.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
Corbin hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Pepsi distribution center
Pepsi distribution expanding in Corbin
Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.
Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending
Photo Courtesy: Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Facebook
Southern KY first responder loses battle with cancer
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

The Whitesburg City Council voted on and engineering company to head new housing project.
Whitesburg City Council selects Nesbitt Engineering for sewage installation
19-year-old Thomas Boshears was killed on Battlefield Memorial Highway in 2021
Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding driver in deadly 2021 hit-and-run
Former Williamsburg Mayor Paul Estes has died after a career of public service spanning 21 years.
Former Williamsburg Mayor Paul Estes dies
Kentucky is one of just eight states to see a decrease in overdose deaths according to an...
Kentucky overdose deaths decline for first time since 2018