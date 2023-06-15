Treehouse building: officials say, “Distinct fire hazard”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - State officials say it was illegal for people to be living in a building that had to be evacuated after a nearby fire.

Several families lost their home after an apartment building, at 67 Whitaker Way, caught on fire in downtown Hazard on June 9.

The apartment building, along with a nearby structure called the ‘Treehouse’ building, which is located at 426 Main Street, were both evacuated.

State officials have now told WYMT that it was illegal for people to be living in the ‘Treehouse’ building prior to the fire.

“The Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction had previously issued Orders qualifying 426 Main St. as a distinct fire hazard and requiring the building to be evacuated of all occupants and closed to the public until such time as the cited code violations are corrected to the satisfaction of the State Fire Marshal. These Orders are still in effect and 426 Main St. cannot be legally occupied. The Department has also issued a Stop Work Order to cease construction on 426 Main St. until building plans have been submitted and approved, along with any required permits.”

The ‘Treehouse’ building is owned by Carter Realty & Associates LLC, which also owns the apartment building at 67 Whitaker Way that caught on fire. WYMT reached out to Brian Carter with Carter Realty for comment but has not received a response.

We will update this story as we learn more.

