Spotty storms ahead of a summer like weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A warming trend is on the way to carry us into the last official weekend of spring. It wouldn’t hurt to put the umbrella in the car and leave it there for a few days.

Today and Tonight

We had a few showers and storms overnight, but the majority of them have moved out of the region, at least for now. There could be some fog in spots this morning, so watch out for that. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with more scattered chances for showers and storms this afternoon. Highs should top out in the low to mid-80s.

Tonight, outside of a stray shower, I think most folks will be partly cloudy. More fog is possible late. Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry, but we will see a warming trend underway that will culminate in some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen so far on Sunday. Stray chances for rain are possible all three days, but I believe the heaviest rain will hold off until Sunday night going into Monday.

I’m going to go ahead and issue a First Alert for the potential for some strong storms on Monday. A cold front will approach the region to begin the new work week. We’re still trying to pin things down, but I know parts of Western Kentucky are under a severe risk for late Sunday. We will keep a close eye on that this weekend and keep you posted.

Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid-80s and soar toward the 90-degree mark on Sunday. Temperatures will drop back into the low to mid-80s on Monday as the front approaches.

Behind it, scattered rain chances will linger for most of next week with temps dropping back below normal through Thursday.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

