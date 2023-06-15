Six Southeastern Kentucky principals graduate from state Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - 45 principals from across the state graduated from the year-long Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals program.

The training, usually reserved for top CEOs, provides leadership training from the Truist Leadership Institute tailored to principals at public and private schools.

The principals selected from Southeastern Kentucky include Brandon Blackburn of Pikeville High School, Brent Collins of Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School, Edward Dixon of Louisa Elementary School, Justin Arms of Johnson Central High School, Ashley Lemaster of Porter Elementary School and Kelli Abney of Menifee County Schools.

The training is provided at no cost to principals, and interested principals can sign up here to be informed when applications open for the 2024 class.

