Six EKY officers graduate from Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Six officers from Eastern Kentucky graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy.

27 officers from across the state made up Class 539, completing more than 800 hours of instruction over five months.

The training included instruction on patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defense tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

Since December 2019, 1,169 Kentuckians have completed the training in an effort to better serve their communities.

The graduating officers from Eastern Kentucky include Dustin Z. Allen of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Michael N. Bishop of the Manchester Police Department, Wesley L. Bolen of the Hazard Police Department, James B. Grimes of the Laurel County Police Department, Garret M. Lawson of the Clay City Police Department and Austyn H. Weddle of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

