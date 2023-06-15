Perry Central track athlete overcomes adversity to finish the race

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s hard to miss a track meet when you see one. You have your regular events, the 100 meter dash, poll vault, shot put and others.

But one day late in the season, one particular athlete stole the show.

Preston Neace, a member of Perry Central’s track and field team, throws shot put and runs the unified 50 meter dash.

Like any other athlete, Neace has to overcome practice and personal bests, but he has also had to overcome far more serious hurdles to compete on the track.

Preston was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at two years old and had to overcome many adversities because of it.

“He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was two years old,” said Belinda Asher, Neace’s mother. “He’s had surgeries, he’s had Botox injections, he does exercises. He does really well. It’s a disability but it hasn’t limited him to do different things.”

He’s proven his disabilities didn’t limit him in a meet in April, when Neace threw a new personal best in the shot put.

To the people who knew Neace the best this came as no surprise.

“He hit a (personal record),” said Perry Central track and field coach Melinda Fugate. “With throwing we’ve seen a progression. He’s gotten stronger with it we’re seeing his mechanics are getting better with it...He smiles when he runs. Just lights up when he runs he smiles. He just really lights up the air.”

But the star of the night was far from done. After Neace completed his record shot put, he competed in the 50-meter unified event. After falling within the first 10 meters, he got back up and completed the event. He finished with a smile beaming on his face and the crowd roaring their applause, showing that no matter what we go through and face in our lives we can keep pushing forward.

