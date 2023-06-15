Morehead man arrested for drug trafficking, other charges

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Morehead Police Department brought a Morehead man into custody on Sunday, June 11 after they performed a traffic stop.

During the investigation, officials discovered James Reynolds, of Morehead, was in possession of a loaded pistol and a suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Officials also then found another handgun and more drugs inside the vehicle.

Reynolds was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and was booked for various traffic charges, trafficking in controlled substance and possession of handgun by convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.