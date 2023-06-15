More spotty storms between sunny skies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch that summertime pattern settle back into the region as we head through the remainder of this work week. It won’t rain everyday, but the possibility for an isolated shower or storm continues through the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Any downpours that have gone up during the afternoon and evening will continue to diminish as we head through the overnights. We’ll have to watch for some patchy fog to develop in areas that saw a shower with lows falling back into the lower 60s.

More of the same as we head into the day on Friday. Many will still see plenty of sunshine, but we will continue to see the possibility of showers and thunderstorms developing in the heat of the afternoon as a diffuse front lays across the region. Highs are still back up into the lower 80s. We watch storms diminish overnight with lows back into the lower 60s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

At this point, Saturday looks like the drier of the two weekend days as we see brief high pressure work into the region. That’ll allow temperatures to get up into the lower 80s yet again. However, clouds increase overnight as that unsettled pattern works back into the mountains.

We’re going to be stuck in a pattern through the first half of next week that keeps things cloudy and rather soggy at times as we watch waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms push through the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will stay in the lower to middle 80s, but we’ll continue to see the muggies return as we head through the week.

