Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding driver in deadly 2021 hit-and-run

Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding driver in deadly 2021 hit-and-run
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reopening its investigation into a fatal accident on the two-year anniversary of the incident.

19-year-old Thomas Boshears was killed on Battlefield Memorial Highway in 2021. He was hit driving a motorcycle and pulled off on the side of the road. When he got off his motorcycle, he was hit.

The person who hit him has yet to be identified, leaving the case cold and the family with questions.

“Why’s it just a simple hit and run? I want something. Justice, I want some justice,” said Thomas Boshears’ older sister Taylor Boshears.

Taylor says the incident has torn apart her family.

“It’s been hard. We’ve all just separated. I don’t know. This has just been tragic, is all I can say,” Taylor said.

The investigation was brought to the attention of Madison Countians through a Facebook post, reminding them of the situation and urging people to come forward with answers.

Deputy Michael Stotts of the Madison County Sherriff’s Office says they don’t plan to close the investigation until it’s solved.

“It’s a case that’ll be open until we can close it, and that’s gonna come down to finding out who the driver of that vehicle was,” said Deputy Michael Sotts.

Although there aren’t many answers, the Sheriff’s Office still believes in trying for the family.

“We’re going to continue to gather all the information we can to get some closure for them in the death of their family member,” said Deputy Stotts.

Deputy Stotts is asking community members to report any information they may have to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
Corbin hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Pepsi distribution center
Pepsi distribution expanding in Corbin
Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.
Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending
Photo Courtesy: Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Facebook
Southern KY first responder loses battle with cancer
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Staff members at 11 public libraries in Kentucky have been awarded the Library Science Tuition...
Tuition scholarships granted to staff at 11 Kentucky libraries
The Whitesburg City Council voted on and engineering company to head new housing project.
Whitesburg City Council selects Nesbitt Engineering for sewage installation
Former Williamsburg Mayor Paul Estes has died after a career of public service spanning 21 years.
Former Williamsburg Mayor Paul Estes dies
Kentucky is one of just eight states to see a decrease in overdose deaths according to an...
Kentucky overdose deaths decline for first time since 2018