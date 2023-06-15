London man arrested for DUI, driving on DUI suspended license

A London man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and driving on a...
A London man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and driving on a DUI suspended license.(London Police Department)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department arrested a London man for driving under the influence and driving on a DUI-suspended license.

The man was brought into custody on June 9 at 4:52 p.m. on North McWhorter Street.

Officials with LPD say they observed a vehicle in a parking lot next to Parkway Market and noticed the driver had his head down. After going back to check on the vehicle, officials say the driver pulled away across Hal Rogers Parkway onto McWhorter Street.

The vehicle went across the center line and then swerved back into its lane, almost landing in a ditch. After that, a traffic stop was performed and officers noticed the driver appeared lethargic and his speech was slurred.

Ten Buprenorphine pills were found in the pocket of Kevin D. Anders, 60, of London, during a search. Laurel Dispatch confirmed Anders’ driver’s license was suspended for a prior DUI.

Anders failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI, driving on a DUI-suspended license, careless driving, no operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance and other traffic charges.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Pepsi distribution center
Pepsi distribution expanding in Corbin
Photo Courtesy: Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Facebook
Southern KY first responder loses battle with cancer
Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.
Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Police lights generic
Perry County man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Treehouse building in Hazard
Treehouse building: officials say, “Distinct fire hazard”
Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
Rainy and Stormy Weather
Spotty storms ahead of a summer like weekend
Overdose Bill - 11:00 p.m.