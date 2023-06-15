London man arrested for DUI, driving on DUI suspended license

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department arrested a London man for driving under the influence and driving on a DUI-suspended license.

The man was brought into custody on June 9 at 4:52 p.m. on North McWhorter Street.

Officials with LPD say they observed a vehicle in a parking lot next to Parkway Market and noticed the driver had his head down. After going back to check on the vehicle, officials say the driver pulled away across Hal Rogers Parkway onto McWhorter Street.

The vehicle went across the center line and then swerved back into its lane, almost landing in a ditch. After that, a traffic stop was performed and officers noticed the driver appeared lethargic and his speech was slurred.

Ten Buprenorphine pills were found in the pocket of Kevin D. Anders, 60, of London, during a search. Laurel Dispatch confirmed Anders’ driver’s license was suspended for a prior DUI.

Anders failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI, driving on a DUI-suspended license, careless driving, no operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance and other traffic charges.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.