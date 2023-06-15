Kentucky overdose deaths decline for first time since 2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report published by Governor Andy Beshear’s office, drug overdose deaths in Kentucky have declined for the first time since 2018.

The 2022 Overdose Fatality Report states that 2,135 people in Kentucky died from drug overdoses last year, a decline of more than 5% from 2021.

90% of those death involved opioids, with fentanyl accounting for most of those deaths. Methamphetamine was also one of the more prevalent drugs leading to overdose deaths.

Kentucky is one of just eight states to see a decrease in overdose deaths according to an article from the Associated Press.

