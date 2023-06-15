Kentucky overdose deaths decline for first time since 2018

Kentucky is one of just eight states to see a decrease in overdose deaths according to an...
Kentucky is one of just eight states to see a decrease in overdose deaths according to an article from the Associated Press.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report published by Governor Andy Beshear’s office, drug overdose deaths in Kentucky have declined for the first time since 2018.

The 2022 Overdose Fatality Report states that 2,135 people in Kentucky died from drug overdoses last year, a decline of more than 5% from 2021.

90% of those death involved opioids, with fentanyl accounting for most of those deaths. Methamphetamine was also one of the more prevalent drugs leading to overdose deaths.

Kentucky is one of just eight states to see a decrease in overdose deaths according to an article from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Pepsi distribution center
Pepsi distribution expanding in Corbin
Photo Courtesy: Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Facebook
Southern KY first responder loses battle with cancer
Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.
Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Police lights generic
Perry County man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Sunday, June 11, the Morehead Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle operated...
Morehead man arrested for drug trafficking, other charges
elkhorn lake dam jenkins kentucky
City of Jenkins receives $250,000 to evaluate leaky dam
A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of KY 90 bypass & North Main Street at stop...
Two people injured following crash in Monticello
They also took some time out to plant purple flags on the Capitol lawn to spread awareness...
Kentuckians urged to be vigilant for signs of elder abuse