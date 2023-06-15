Kentucky educators plant partnerships at 2023 Groundswell Summit

EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence hosted its 2023 Groundswell Summit Thursday, bringing educators from more than 25 school districts throughout the state to Floyd Central High School.

The event, which brought together teachers, students, families and more, presented the trials and triumphs of education. With guest speakers, workshops, panel discussions, and more, the school was full of folks focused on innovation in education.

“This is all driven by what an individual, or a group of individuals, decide is needed most in their community to make a difference. And that’s what’s so exciting and authentic about what’s happening here,” said Prichard Committee President and CEO, Brigette Blom.

From the “Great Schools Showcase” to the statewide awards ceremony, the event served as a networking event to help educators “connect the dots” across county lines.

“With things that we have going on, if we add that one little piece that maybe another county or another school district has, how much farther that’s going to take us for the next school year,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd. “And you know and all of it is for our students.”

While educators served a big role in the day, students and families were given a major spotlight, allowing the planting of progress through partnerships. According to Blom, conversations with the community are crucial in meeting more needs and creating impactful change.

“Those of us in the policy space- those of us in the education space- need to be really good listeners of what parents and students families are saying they need as they desire to move themselves and each other forward,” said Blom.

Many students and guardians were in attendance, some saying it is great to see programs like this give them a seat at the table.

“I used to have felt like I had to push in. But now it’s more an open door to ‘come on in,’” said Owsley County parent Sue Christian. “You will see that there is tons of things going on for our students and there’s so much opportunity that it’s just picking which thing to do.”

You can find more information about Groundswell here.

