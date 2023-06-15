Former Williamsburg Mayor Paul Estes dies

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Williamsburg Mayor Paul Estes has died after a career of public service spanning 21 years.

According to his obituary posted by Croley Funeral Home, Estes was a native of Pleasant View. He was first elected mayor of Williamsburg in 1977. He served three terms as mayor and then served six terms as a member of the Williamsburg City Council.

Estes and his wife, Theresa, owned and operated several small radio and TV stations in the Williamsburg area.

He was a deacon and trustee of First Baptist Church Williamsburg for more than forty years, in addition to serving on the Board of Trustees of the University of the Cumberlands, a member and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Williamsburg and as a member of the Advisory Board of Directors for Community Trust Bank.

Once again another icon of our community has been lost. Mayor Estes was a leader in Williamsburg at all levels. From the Church, Business, and as a Municipal leader. He was a mentor to and a supporter of me when I first became mayor, but more than that he was a friend who I respected so much.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison

Estes’ funeral will be Friday, June 16 at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church Williamsburg, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. His obituary can be found on the Croley Funeral Home website.

