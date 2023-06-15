Fair and festivals kicking off in the region

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Fair and the Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival kick off a busy weekend across Eastern Kentucky.

Both events started Thursday evening and continue until Saturday.

Perry County Fair Secretary Wanda Brown said for the seventh year it is a free, three-day event.

She added that all of the vendors are from Perry County.

“This is an event to support Perry County. Of course we bring people in from all over the other counties, even other states come in to attend our fair,” she explained.

She said this is a way to promote local businesses from the county.

“We wanted to limit it to Perry County because we want to give our schools and churches a chance to make all of their money other than their over head costs. All of the money that they make is their own and they do not pay us anything,” she said.

Brown said they wanted to keep things free, to allow more people to participate.

“We wanted to do this because we know, times are difficult because it is sometimes hard, especially if you have any kind of larger family to bring the family out to an event like this, when you pay to park, when you pay an entrance fee, when you pay to watch attractions and concerts, or food and everything, it can get pretty pricey,” she explained.

She said the idea was to bring a free version of the Bluegrass Fair in Lexington to Perry County.

Another festival going on in the region is the Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival in Jackson County.

Festival Coordinator and Founder Phillip Akemon, the nephew of David ‘Stringbean’ Akemon, said this time of year is full of activity.

“Always exciting before you go into it, trying to get ready. And then a lot of people coming in, they are like family now you know, they have come for years,” he explained.

He said he is looking forward to enjoying everything the region has to offer as more festivals take place.

Other festivals taking place during the weekend of June 17 are the Beattyville Bourbon & Moonshine Festival, the Blazing Bluegrass Festival in Whitley City and the Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival in Morehead.

