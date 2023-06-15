CJ Conrad hired as EKU tight ends coach

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best tight ends of the Mark Stoops’ era is headed to EKU.

Colonels head football coach Walt Wells announced on Thursday that CJ Conrad has been hired as EKU’s tight ends coach.

“I am excited to welcome C.J. and his wife, Katie, into our EKU football program,” said Wells in a statement. “I had the great fortune to watch C.J. play during my time at Kentucky. He is a highly motivated, intelligent young coach who has played the position and had great success. I am very excited about what he brings to our tight ends room.”

Conrad played for the Wildcats for four season, starting in 42 games. During his time in Lexington, he caught 80 catches for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Following a brief stint on the New York Giants practice squad, Conrad returned to Lexington as a graduate assistant, a position he’s held for three seasons.

“I am so excited for this opportunity at EKU,” Conrad said in a statement. “I’ve learned so much during my time at Kentucky. The knowledge I’ve gained from Coach Stoops, Coach Morrow, and Coach Cohen is invaluable and I’m eager to get to work.”

The Colonels open up the 2023 season at Cincinnati on Sept. 2.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
Corbin hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Pepsi distribution center
Pepsi distribution expanding in Corbin
Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.
Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending
Photo Courtesy: Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Facebook
Southern KY first responder loses battle with cancer
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Preston Neace during a track and field event in Leslie County.
Perry Central track athlete overcomes adversity to finish the race
Wayne Morris went 7-21 in his one season in Jackson.
Wayne Morris steps down as Jackson City coach
Kentucky’s 2024 SEC opponents announced
Tim Melton named new athletic director at Knox Central High School
Tim Melton named new Athletic Director at Knox Central High School