CJ Conrad hired as EKU tight ends coach

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best tight ends of the Mark Stoops’ era is headed to EKU.

Colonels head football coach Walt Wells announced on Thursday that CJ Conrad has been hired as EKU’s tight ends coach.

“I am excited to welcome C.J. and his wife, Katie, into our EKU football program,” said Wells in a statement. “I had the great fortune to watch C.J. play during my time at Kentucky. He is a highly motivated, intelligent young coach who has played the position and had great success. I am very excited about what he brings to our tight ends room.”

Conrad played for the Wildcats for four season, starting in 42 games. During his time in Lexington, he caught 80 catches for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Following a brief stint on the New York Giants practice squad, Conrad returned to Lexington as a graduate assistant, a position he’s held for three seasons.

“I am so excited for this opportunity at EKU,” Conrad said in a statement. “I’ve learned so much during my time at Kentucky. The knowledge I’ve gained from Coach Stoops, Coach Morrow, and Coach Cohen is invaluable and I’m eager to get to work.”

The Colonels open up the 2023 season at Cincinnati on Sept. 2.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.