City of Jenkins receives $250,000 to evaluate leaky dam

elkhorn lake dam jenkins kentucky
elkhorn lake dam jenkins kentucky(keaton hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Jenkins has been awarded roughly $250,000 in FEMA hazard mitigation funding to fix the leaking Elkhorn Lake Dam.

The funding will go towards hiring an engineering team to assess the dam.

Elkhorn Mayor Todd Depriest said they have been working for years to acquire funding to fix the dam.

“This is, it’s a big deal. It’s something we’ve been working on for years and since I’ve been working on city council, and city administrator, and been mayor, it’s always been one of the major projects that we’ve worked on,” he said. “We’re just tickled that the money is in place to get the engineering study done and get started on working on it.”

The dam, which was built in 1912 to power the coal industry in Jenkins and beyond, has had repairs in the past but nothing this major.

“Concrete being this old and just issues with concrete, and like I said it’s got a seep and a leak in it that’s being monitored,” said Depriest. “We watch it closely to see if it gets any worse and we are hoping to get that fixed and get it fixed up for another 100 years.”

The dam sits directly uphill from downtown Jenkins, and Depriest said fixing the dam is important for the city’s safety.

“All dams have some little leak in them, the major concern was if it started leaking faster than we could keep up with it then we would have to move people out of the way, and about 60 percent of the population and downtown is below the dam,” he said.

The city is now in the first stages of hiring an engineering team to assess the dam and provide feedback on how to fix it.

“We’ve already put out R.F.Ps for the engineering firms to get them hired, and we want to get this done as quick as we can because this is phase one of the money, and after we get this piece done then it will go into phase two which will be actual repairs and upgrades to the dam,” said Depriest.

Once the dam is fixed and the lake cleaned up, Depriest said they will focus on adding recreation to the area, including a lake walk and fishing piers.

Depriest also emphasized the need for the dam to be able to lower the lake level before a potential flood.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Pepsi distribution center
Pepsi distribution expanding in Corbin
Photo Courtesy: Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Facebook
Southern KY first responder loses battle with cancer
Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.
Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Police lights generic
Perry County man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of KY 90 bypass & North Main Street at stop...
Two people injured following crash in Monticello
45 principals from across the state graduated from the year-long Kentucky Chamber of Commerce...
Six Southeastern Kentucky principals graduate from state Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute
A London man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and driving on a...
London man arrested for DUI, driving on DUI suspended license
Treehouse building in Hazard
Treehouse building: officials say, “Distinct fire hazard”