City of Jenkins receives $250,000 to evaluate leaky dam

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Jenkins has been awarded roughly $250,000 in FEMA hazard mitigation funding to fix the leaking Elkhorn Lake Dam.

The funding will go towards hiring an engineering team to assess the dam.

Elkhorn Mayor Todd Depriest said they have been working for years to acquire funding to fix the dam.

“This is, it’s a big deal. It’s something we’ve been working on for years and since I’ve been working on city council, and city administrator, and been mayor, it’s always been one of the major projects that we’ve worked on,” he said. “We’re just tickled that the money is in place to get the engineering study done and get started on working on it.”

The dam, which was built in 1912 to power the coal industry in Jenkins and beyond, has had repairs in the past but nothing this major.

“Concrete being this old and just issues with concrete, and like I said it’s got a seep and a leak in it that’s being monitored,” said Depriest. “We watch it closely to see if it gets any worse and we are hoping to get that fixed and get it fixed up for another 100 years.”

The dam sits directly uphill from downtown Jenkins, and Depriest said fixing the dam is important for the city’s safety.

“All dams have some little leak in them, the major concern was if it started leaking faster than we could keep up with it then we would have to move people out of the way, and about 60 percent of the population and downtown is below the dam,” he said.

The city is now in the first stages of hiring an engineering team to assess the dam and provide feedback on how to fix it.

“We’ve already put out R.F.Ps for the engineering firms to get them hired, and we want to get this done as quick as we can because this is phase one of the money, and after we get this piece done then it will go into phase two which will be actual repairs and upgrades to the dam,” said Depriest.

Once the dam is fixed and the lake cleaned up, Depriest said they will focus on adding recreation to the area, including a lake walk and fishing piers.

Depriest also emphasized the need for the dam to be able to lower the lake level before a potential flood.

