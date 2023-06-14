Sun and clouds mixed with spotty storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Looks like summer out there as we head through the second half of the work week with sunshine and the possibility of a few scattered showers this week. The good news is that it’s not feeling like summer...yet.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

What few pop up showers we’ve still got will continue to diminish as we lose the daytime heating through the region overnight. Some clouds do hang tough, though, and we’ll have to watch for the possibility for some early morning fog. Otherwise lows head down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A similar day on tap as we head through the day on Thursday. We’ve got plenty of dry time with that familiar cloud sun mix outside. However, as we make it up into the lower 80s for a daytime high, we’ve got just enough there to squeeze out a few showers or downpours as we go through the afternoon hours. Like usual, those should start to fade as we head into the overnight hours. We’re back in the ever-present low 60s overnight.

Late Week into the Weekend

Heading toward Friday, we’re looking at yet another day with plenty of dry time, potentially interrupted by a spotty storm or two in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are back into the lower 80s once again, though humidity doesn’t look to be off the charts just yet. More of the same on Saturday with a few more clouds in place thanks to our next system advancing into the region.

However, while the models are having issues beyond this time frame, it does look like we’ll be in a more unsettled pattern as we watch low pressure move toward the region for Sunday and into the start of next week. That means plenty of scattered shower and thunderstorm chances as we head into the early part of next week. Highs stay appropriately summerlike though, staying in the lower 80s.

