Southern KY first responder loses battle with cancer

Photo Courtesy: Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Facebook(Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime paramedic with one Southern Kentucky ambulance service has lost his battle with cancer.

Officials with Somerset-Pulaski County EMS posted the news on their Facebook page Wednesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to the one and only Charles Bowman.” The post states. “There will never be another person like him.”

Charles Bowman died on Tuesday.

He served with the department for many years as a paramedic in a part-time capacity.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

