Pepsi distribution expanding in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A project 61 years in the making is coming to fruition as Pepsi opened a new distribution center in Corbin.

“I’m excited for the community because they’re the ones who continually support us by buying our products and drinking the things we sell,” general manager Buddy Lewis said.

Lewis also expressed excitement towards Jack and Catherine Day who first started the franchise bottle company in 1938.

The creation of a distribution center helps create jobs to an economically hurting area.

“We’ve been hit hard by the loss of coal ...” Kentucky State Senate President Robert Stivers said. “To have those jobs coming back along with what we are seeing (in Corbin), what we’re seeing in Williamsburg, what we’re seeing in Barbourville ... there’s close to 1,000 jobs over the next year that are going to come to fruition.”

Stivers said the goal of the distribution expansion is to create of jobs will help encourage more people to come to Corbin.

“We want to create more jobs to bring people here but we want to create more jobs to keep people here,” Stivers said.

Stivers said the new distribution center created 85 new jobs, while Lewis said it also helped create 25 new jobs at the manufacturing center.

