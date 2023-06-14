Officials working to clean up Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County officials are hosting ‘Dump Day’ in an effort to clean up the county.

Knott County Ecology Officer Chris Ambugey said people can throw away unwanted trash, free of charge.

The event is on June 17, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Transfer Station and Ecology office behind Knott County Central High School.

He said after the first dump day, more people are wanting to participate.

“We had a really good turnout the first dump day, people were asking when was the next one so, a lot of our people here in our county look forward to this day and they take pride in their county and they want to do their part to help keep their county clean and it is definitely something people look forward to,” he explained.

He added that it is important to keep the county clean.

“It is very important because you know, because we work hard to have Knott County a clean certified county and instead of doing illegal dumping, you can bring it here and keep your county clean,” he said.

He said they have started to see more cases of illegal dumping in the county.

“We are starting to see a few more dumps pop up, which we have found some information. Some of these dumps have been passed on to the county attorney and that type of stuff has been dealt with in the court system,” he explained.

He said they are hosting this event to also alleviate costs for those not able to regularly afford to get their trash picked up.

“I think there is a $30 charge when you bring a load and if it is a big load, it is a little more than that but, it is very important that you take advantage of these four free days,” he said.

He said that seeing more counties in the region hold similar events is great because they are all sharing a common goal of keeping their counties clean.

“When everyone does just a little bit, it helps the entire county look good and I am thankful that all of eastern Kentucky is starting to do this, and it is nothing more rewarding than to drive down a road and see beautiful roads and creeks and stuff like that without litter so, I am just glad that everyone is catching on and taking part,” he explained.

Amburgey said he is excited to see how their next ‘Dump Day’ turns out.

Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson offers more information in the Facebook post below.

