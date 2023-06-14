‘No greater love’: Fallen Floyd County officers receive medals of honor

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Shane Charles was shot in the line of duty more than ten years ago while serving as a deputy in Buchanan County, Va.

“Our shooting took place in 2011,” he said. “We lost two officers in that while they were trying to help me and my partner.”

Now, working as a chaplain for the Grundy Police Department, Charles is part of a mission for memorials.

“I never want a family of a fallen officer to ever feel like they’re ever forgotten about,” he said.

The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee works to provide medals and recognition to families of fallen officers across the nation. Charles visited Floyd County on Tuesday to bring medals to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Prestonsburg Police Department.

“No greater love hath this, than a man lay down his life for a friend,” said Charles. “And, you know, we take that to heart.”

The police-sponsored medals honored Jacob Chaffins, Ralph Frasure, William Petry and K-9 Drago, all killed in the Allen ambush almost one year ago. While the departments accepted the memorials, Petry’s son Chase was there to accept on his father’s behalf.

“People are still realizing the sacrifice they made. all of them. Even the ones that made it through that night,” said Chase. “We’re not alone; my family’s not alone. All these families affected aren’t alone. There’s always people thinking about us.”

Charles said it is always emotional for him, having lived through his own attack, and he is just glad to be able to provide something to the families and departments to see someone is always in their corner.

“You no longer see different shapes of the badge, different color of the uniform, or what state the seal in your badge may say,” said Charles. “We’re all brothers and sisters.”

Officers say it is heartwarming to know their brothers will never be forgotten.

“We’re so blessed and thankful that so many people still care,” said Prestonsburg PD Sgt. Joshua Hinkle. “And they’re willing, a year later, to reach out and tell the families that ‘We’re still thinking about you and we love you and we’re praying for you and we’re gonna be there for you from now on.’”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.