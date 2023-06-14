London Children’s Museum less than three weeks from opening

The Hendrix family is bringing family fun to SEKY.
The Hendrix family is opening London Children's Museum
The Hendrix family is opening London Children's Museum(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Family fun is opening up in Southeastern Kentucky just in time for summer.

The Hendrix family has four kids ranging from ages three to ten years old, which their father James said can get expensive with the costs of travel and admission.

With the closest children’s museums in Lexington or Knoxville, the family was inspired to open the London Children’s Museum to bring a fun and educational experience to Southeastern Kentucky families.

James Hendrix is a high school social studies teacher and his wife, Mary Ann, is a stay-at-home mom. Despite obstacles along the way, they are opening a children’s museum in less than three weeks.

Having experienced museums with children of a wide age range, the Hendrix family wanted to make sure there was something at the museum for children of all age groups. The London Children’s Museum will have ten different exhibits.

The family and community alike are eager for the museum to open on July 1.

