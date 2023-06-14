Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office, London City Police reflect on drug task force partnership

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has had a drug interdiction team for several years, but in January of 2023, it announced it would be expanding this mission.

“Now, in addition to our investigators that we have in our department, we have London City Police that has partnered with us and along with HIDTA, between the three of us, we have a lot more investigators than we ever had before,” said Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

Through funding from the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA), the sheriff’s office and the London City Police are able to carry on this work.

“The officers that are on that task force get paid federal overtime funded by HIDTA to do drug interdiction in or around Laurel County,” said London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson.

Acciardo said in the six months this partnership has happened, he has seen a change in the area.

“We have seen at least a 25 percent decrease in DUI, fatal crashes and in thefts and burglaries in the area and we’re striving for more and for better, and I think with the teamwork concept that we have, that we’re gonna see a decrease,” Acciardo said.

Johnson said the task force has worked to remove numerous amounts of meth, fentanyl, and other deadly substances from the streets of Laurel County.

“Not only are they staying busy working drugs, all the officers at the police department, all the deputies at the sheriff’s office are continually fighting the war on drugs, for a lack of better terms to put it,” said Johnson. “It may be a fight we never win, but we’re gonna keep fighting it.”

Acciardo added that the task force has also called on the help of surrounding counties in cracking down on certain drug trafficking operations.

