KKK flyers continue to appear in Kentucky neighborhoods

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After flyers appeared in Mt. Sterling and Paris appearing to promote services from the KKK, the same flyers have been found in Corbin.

Flyers mentioning Trinity White Knights with a drawing of someone in the Ku Klux Klan outfit have been found in driveways and yards of one Corbin neighborhood, telling residents to report crimes to an email address.

“Altogether, it is garbage,” said Corbin resident Michael Jones. “And I feel like when they come to our town, if they suggest or even insinuate they are going to do anything, they should be Escorted out of town.”

A spokesperson for Corbin Police said officials are not sure if flyers are being distributed by the KKK or if someone is printing them off the internet to stir up trouble.

According to Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, the flyers were only found in one area of town.

