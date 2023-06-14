Kids affected by EKY floods attend free summer camp

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of kids that were impacted by the July 2022 flood are attending a camp this week, together.

The week-long camp teaches kids the importance of resilience and hope.

“This came about because it was offered to us through ARH and the Lutheran Disaster Services,” said Jamie Mullins-Smith, Co-Chair of the Breathitt County Long-term Recovery Team. “This is a camp that’s been established in about 26 years, it comes out of Minnesota.”

The kids are attending Camp Noah, a camp for children who have experienced disaster.

“The goal this week is kind of build resilience and preparedness in our youth. The idea is that you are not alone, you are a survivor. You’ve been through this, now let’s know what we need to do to be prepared for the next time,” said Mullins-Smith.

The program focuses on teaching kids resilience, through creative activities and play. The new playground is a favorite among the campers.

“Yesterday I loved playing on the playground,” said Camper Cameron. “You loved playing on the playground, was that your favorite? Yeah,” she said.

The free camp runs all week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Hopefully by the end of the week we have calmed some of their nerves. Like I said, they are survivors, they have lived through this once and one of the ways we move past where we are is by being prepared,” said Mullins-Smith.

Mullins says the camp also teaches kids they are not alone.

“They came here together in one place because they were all impacted by the flood, but we all have resiliencies and things that make us unique, and we want to focus on that.”

Registration for the Breathitt County camp is closed, but there are more camps coming up soon:

June 19 – 23 Pike County

June 26 – 30 Floyd and Letcher Counties

July 10 – 14 Perry and Knott Counties

If you have kids in those counties who may want to attend Camp Noah, you should contact your local long-term recovery group.

